URBANA - A Seymour man who admitted driving under the influence while possessing drugs has been sentenced to two years of probation.
Trevor Taylor, 23, admitted to Judge Roger Webber Thursday that on July 20, 2020, he was driving under the influence of alcohol and other drugs when police found him passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle on an exit ramp for Interstate 74 in Mahomet.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah said Taylor’s blood-alcohol content was 0.20 percent, well over twice the limit for an Illinois motorist to be presumed intoxicated.
He also pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, admitting that he had MDMA when police found him about 3:30 a.m.
Umlah said Mahomet police found an open beer bottle between his legs, other tablets of an anti-anxiety drug and a bag containing cannabis. Police said he smelled of alcohol and did not perform well on field sobriety tests.
Taylor was also ordered to attend a victim impact panel as part of his probation.
Umlah said Taylor had previous convictions for DUI, and possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.