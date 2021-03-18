Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Rain and wind early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain and wind early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.