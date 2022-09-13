URBANA — A Champaign man who was charged with driving a stolen sport utility vehicle two months ago has been sentenced to probation.
Christian Burks, 20, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Hedge Road, pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession of a stolen vehicle for having the SUV on July 12 in Champaign.
Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force officers located the vehicle on Providence Circle after receiving a tip that passenger Kamarion Busby, 21, of Champaign, was “riding with guns.”
Convicted in 2020 of possession of a weapon, Busby is not allowed to possess handguns and was on parole when he was arrested with Burks.
Burks told police he knew the SUV was stolen but said he was not the person who took it.
In addition to 30 months of probation, Burks was sentenced to 64 days in jail but given credit for time served.
Court records show he has previous juvenile adjudications and an adult conviction for criminal trespass to vehicle.
A charge alleging that Busby possessed the gun remains unresolved.