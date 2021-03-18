URBANA - A local man without an address has been sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to three separate property crimes.
Wesley Hedrick, 32, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Roger Webber to unlawful use of a credit card for using a stolen credit card on Sept. 11, 2019, to buy cigarettes and alcohol at a Champaign business. The card had been stolen earlier that day from the Grainger Engineering library on campus.
He also pleaded guilty to theft for trying to pawn a stolen gaming system and games for it at an Urbana pawn business on Oct. 12, 2020. The items had been stolen from a Champaign residence.
And Hedrick pleaded guilty to burglary to a motor vehicle for shattering the glass on a car in the 100 block of East John Street on Jan. 2. Police found Hedrick in the area and he was carrying the debit card of the car owner.
Hedrick was also ordered to get a substance abuse evaluation and was sentenced to 90 days in jail. However, Assistant State’s Attorney William Lynch and Assistant Public Defender Matt Ham agreed to hold the jail sentence in remission to see how Hedrick does with the other rules of probation.
If he doesn’t obey them, then Webber could order him jailed when he comes back to court May 14.
Lynch said Hedrick had several prior convictions for burglary to motor vehicle, battery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, attempted burglary and burglary dating to 2010.