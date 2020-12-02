URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he had a gun last summer that was used to shoot a man has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said he had no evidence to contradict Gofart Whitley’s statement that he was defending himself from a knife attack when he shot a man he knew on June 24 in the 1100 block of Hickory Street in Champaign.
Whitley, 66, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Kiler Drive, pleaded guilty to aggravated unlawful use of weapons for having a gun without a concealed carry license.
As a result of a plea agreement negotiated on Whitley’s behalf by Champaign attorney Ed Piraino, he was also ordered to spend 155 days in the county jail and perform 100 hours of public service. He was given credit for time already served.
Fletcher said that Whitley and the other man, age 73, had gotten into a dispute over Whitley’s use of a car, when the older man reportedly pulled a folding knife out and was attacking him.
After initially denying to police that he had a gun, Whitley ultimately admitted he was armed and that he shot the other man but did so in self-defense. The victim was en route to the hospital by the time police arrived.
Although witnesses were interviewed, Fletcher said there was no one else who saw what happened to be able to testify.
“His account is consistent with the physical evidence,” said Fletcher, adding that police found a knife in the victim’s car.
The victim was released from the hospital after treatment. The state's attorney's office was unable to contact him, Fletcher said.
Fletcher said Whitley’s only prior convictions were for misdemeanor criminal trespass to land and resisting arrest from the 1990s.
He agreed to dismiss more serious charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm against Whitley.