URBANA — A Sadorus man who stood by while a woman beat and robbed a man outside a liquor store in Champaign last fall was sentenced Wednesday to 30 months of probation.
Timothy Burnett, 38, pleaded guilty in early February to theft, admitting that on Oct. 23, he was present when Alexis Vanhook, 23, of Lincoln, attacked a man outside the Star Fox Food & Liquor, 1005 Bloomington Road.
Assistant State’s Attorney Tom Bucher told Judge Randy Rosenbaum that as he prepared for trial, it became apparent to him that “but for the actions of Vanhook, this incident would not have happened.”
“She did about 95 percent of the beating and he (Burnett) stood back. He failed to stop her from doing bodily injury,” Bucher said.
Nonetheless, given Burnett’s criminal history dating to 2001 - 11 misdemeanor and nine felony convictions - Bucher recommended a three-year prison term.
Vanhook pleaded guilty in December to robbery and was sentenced to 30 months of probation. She had only one previous conviction for battery.
Burnett’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Andrea Bergstrom, urged the judge to impose a community-based sentence. In support of that she presented Rosenbaum with evidence of Burnett’s recent participation in a residential treatment plan and future appointments set up to address his mental and physical needs.
Bergstrom argued that Burnett had the victim’s phone for about an hour, immediately turned it over to police and later pleaded guilty to the theft.
And when he was released from jail after the guilty plea, she said he contacted her about getting help.
Crying as he addressed the judge, Burnett said he was guilty of not walking away and “not using common sense.”
“I knew it was not the right place to be and I’d been around the wrong crowd,” he said, adding that he’s too old to handle his criminal lifestyle anymore.
Rosenbaum noted Burnett’s lengthy criminal history and his mental health issues but was persuaded by the facts of the case and Burnett’s attempts at self-help to give him probation.
“It’s crystal clear that but for the co-defendant, he wouldn’t have been charged with a crime,” said Rosenbaum, ordering Burnett to have no contact with Vanhook.