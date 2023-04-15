URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted using counterfeit bills to pay for restaurant food has been sentenced to three years of probation.
David A. Reynolds, 21, of the 100 block of George Street, was also ordered to serve 71 days in jail and perform 30 hours of public service.
He pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum in two cases.
He admitted that on Jan. 30, he committed a burglary when he went into the Nando Milano restaurant, 204 N. North Neil St., and tried to buy his dinner with counterfeit cash.
He also pleaded guilty to burglary for doing the same thing at Bob Evans, 1813 N. Neil St., C, on Feb. 2.
Two other cases in which he was charged with forgery and burglary were dismissed in return for his guilty pleas.
Court records show he had previous conviction for domestic battery and resisting a peace officer.