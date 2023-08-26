URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted being in possession of methamphetamine in his home a year ago has been sentenced to a year of probation.
Kris Osterhoff, 62, whose last known address was in the 1200 block of Northwood Drive North, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Roger Webber to possession of fewer than 5 grams of methamphetamine. He was also ordered to get a substance abuse evaluation.
He admitted that on Aug. 3, 2022, he had the drugs in his home. Members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force searched, with a judge’s permission, based on previous controlled buys of drugs that had been made there.
In exchange for Osterhoff’s plea, a more serious charge alleging he had the drugs for sale was dismissed.
Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark-Rivest said Osterhoff had previous convictions for theft and driving under the influence.