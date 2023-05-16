URBANA — A Danville man who admitted he battered a woman in Urbana earlier this year has been sentenced to two years of probation.
Darriontez J. McMillion, 19, pleaded guilty last week before Judge Roger Webber to domestic battery, admitting that on Jan. 17, he slapped and punched a woman in the 800 block of East Kerr Avenue.
An Urbana police report said the woman had broken up with McMillion but he wanted to talk to her. When he made other demands of her that she declined, he hit her, the report said.
As part of his probation, McMillion was ordered to attend partner abuse training and perform 50 hours of public service. Another misdemeanor battery charge alleging that in November he shot paintballs from a car in Campustown, striking people, was dismissed.