URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he fired a gun outside an apartment building in Urbana almost two years ago has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum said he thought it was unlikely that Corwin Lewis Jr., 33, an honorably discharged U.S. Air Force veteran, would repeat the behavior that brought him to court.
Lewis pleaded guilty in February to aggravated discharge of a firearm, admitting he fired two shots outside an apartment building in the 800 block of Oakland Avenue on Nov. 8, 2020.
No one was hurt and police could find no damage to the building. The shots came after Lewis had reportedly argued with a woman who lived there.
Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reynolds, filling in for another prosecutor, sought a prison sentence for Lewis, calling the crime dangerous and deterrable.
The conviction was a first for Lewis, who admitted to a probation officer he smokes cannabis daily and was under the influence at the time of the crime.
His attorney, Steve Sarm of Champaign, said Lewis had gotten a full-time job since the shooting, admitted what he had done and had not been in any trouble since the incident. He urged the judge to give him probation with substance abuse treatment.
“He’s a really good guy who made a big mistake,” said Sarm.
Lewis apologized to Rosenbaum for what he described as a dumb mistake.
Imposing the probation, Rosenbaum noted that Lewis has three children he supports and that he will lose his FOID as a result of the felony conviction.
As part of his sentence, Rosenbaum ordered Lewis not to drink alcohol, smoke cannabis or take any illegal drugs. He will have to submit to random drug testing.