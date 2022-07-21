URBANA — An Urbana man who had more than a pound of cannabis and cannabis edibles on him when he ran from police about two years ago has been sentenced to four years of probation.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum imposed the sentence Wednesday on Elyjah A. Brown, 21, who lived in the 2000 block of Rainbow View Drive at the time of his arrest on June 14, 2020.
He pleaded guilty in May to possession with intent to deliver cannabis, admitting he had between 500 and 2,000 grams of cannabis on him that he intended to sell that day.
Umlah said Brown was arrested by Champaign police who were investigating shots fired in the 300 block of East Daniel Street about 12:30 a.m. that day. When they arrived at the building, they saw a man, later identified as Brown, carrying something in his arms running away.
In his path of flight they found a duffel bag filled with just over a pound of loose cannabis, more than 100 packages of edible cannabis candies and about $16,000 in cash. In another spot they found a stolen gun.
Umlah agreed to dismiss charges of armed violence and possession of a stolen gun in return for Brown’s plea.
After putting on testimony from a Bolingbrook police officer about Brown’s May 2021 arrest for having cannabis, psilocybin mushrooms, and $9,350 cash, Umlah sought a six-year prison term for Brown, while his attorney, Baku Patel of Urbana, urged Rosenbaum to consider probation.
Brown had no prior convictions, Umlah said.
As part of his Brown’s probation, Rosenbaum ordered him to get substance abuse and mental health evaluations. The cash police found when he was arrested in 2020 was forfeited to authorities in a separate proceeding.