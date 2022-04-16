URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he had a gun in a car without a firearm owner’s identification card more than two years ago has been sentenced to two years of probation.
Earlier this month, Judge Roger Webber also sentenced Terrell J. Armstrong, 21, who listed an address in the 1400 block of Bluegrass Lane, to 120 days in jail but held it in remission until late June to give Armstrong time to prove that he can succeed at his probation.
Armstrong had pleaded guilty in January to aggravated unlawful use of weapons in connection with his Dec. 28, 2019, arrest.
A Parkland College police officer clocked Armstrong going 62 mph in a 35 mph zone on Bradley Avenue near Country Fair. When the officer stopped Armstrong, he smelled burned cannabis, and found a grinder, a metal pipe and a loaded .40-caliber handgun in the vehicle he was driving.
A second charge of aggravated unlawful use of weapons and a count alleging that the handgun was stolen were dismissed in return for his plea.
Armstrong was ordered to get substance abuse treatment and perform 50 hours of public service.