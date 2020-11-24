URBANA - An Urbana man who admitted he carried on a sexual relationship with a teen for a few months earlier this year has been sentenced to 30 months of probation and 197 days in jail.
Eleazar Garcia-Quintana, 28, who listed an address on Cedric Drive, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to aggravated criminal sexual abuse, admitting that between early January and early May, he had sex with a 16-year-old girl, who, because of her age is not old enough to consent.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said the girl’s mother contacted police in May when her daughter left home to go to Chicago with Garcia-Quintana.
Police investigated and learned that the two of them had been “dating” since January, were sexually active and aware of each other’s ages, the prosecutor said.
Garcia-Quintana was arrested on May 12 and had been in jail ever since so was given credit for time already served.
He will have to submit to a sex offender evaluation and register as a sex offender. Rosenbaum set a date in December to confirm his sentence once he reviews the evaluation.
Alferink said Garcia-Quintana’s only prior conviction was for disorderly conduct.