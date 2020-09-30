URBANA — A Champaign man in whose home city officials found dozens of dogs living in deplorable conditions was sentenced Wednesday to a year of probation and ordered not to possess animals.
The sentence for Mark Richards, 61, of the 1300 block of West Springfield Avenue, was the same as was imposed on his wife Wendy Richards, 55, when she was in court Aug. 24.
Both pleaded guilty before Judge John Kennedy to failure to provide humane care and treatment of animals, a Class B misdemeanor.
The charge stemmed from more than 80 dogs found in the couple’s home in October 2019.
Assistant State’s Attorney Peter Su said on Oct. 17, a Champaign County animal control officer went to the home to investigate a complaint of too many dogs and noticed the stench of feces.
She could hear a large number of dogs inside as she knocked but no one answered. As she turned to leave, Mark Richards approached but wouldn’t tell her how many dogs were inside, Su said.
Police obtained a search warrant for the house and returned days later, finding 84 dogs in varying physical condition. Police said the dogs were running on layers of feces, debris and furniture remnants.
The negotiated plea agreement for Mark Richards worked out by Su and Assistant Public Defender Michael Anderson included that Richards get a mental health evaluation but it did order any reimbursement to the county for the care of the dogs seized.
That bill topped $37,000, according to Stephanie Joos, the county’s animal control director. She explained that many of the dogs seized last October were pregnant and the number of animals that had to be cared for while the court case was pending grew to more than 120.
A dozen had to be euthanized because of either extreme health problems or aggression. Homes have been found for the others, Joos said.
Mark Richards was ordered to pay $439 in fines, fees and costs.