URBANA — A 50-year-old Tolono man found asleep in his car in Savoy two years ago has been sentenced to 30 months of probation for possessing a gun he should not have had.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum sentenced Gordon Ficklin last week. Ficklin had pleaded guilty in May to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, admitting that on July 22, 2021, he had a gun in his vehicle, which University of Illinois police found.
UI police had been summoned to Curtis Road and U.S. 45 in Savoy on that date by a concerned citizen who saw Ficklin apparently passed out behind the wheel of a car that smelled of cannabis.
Police arrested Ficklin on a warrant that had been issued earlier after he was charged with harassment for allegedly sending threatening text messages in June 2021 to a woman in Tolono.
When they searched the car, they found the gun, ammunition and drug paraphernalia.
With a prior theft conviction, Ficklin is not allowed to have a gun.
Other charges of harassment, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct were dismissed in return for his guilty plea.
Rosenbaum ordered him to get mental health and substance abuse evaluations and follow treatment recommendations, get and keep a job and support his dependents.