URBANA — A Sigel man who admitted that he impersonated an Illinois State trooper online has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Tyler Ludwig, 32, was also ordered to have a mental health evaluation, perform 50 hours of public service, not create any social media profiles and have no contact with the trooper whose persona he adopted online.
Ludwig pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Roger Webber to false personation of a peace officer, a Class 4 felony.
Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark-Rivest said that around November 2020, Ludwig created user profiles on dating sites and on Google mail claiming the trooper’s identity, then collected photos he found of her that were available on the internet to add to his false profile.
Some of his posts involved him engaging individuals by saying what the trooper was wearing or doing on duty, sending those people photos of the troopers and in turn, seeking photos of the people with whom he was communicating.
Clark-Rivest said he also provided “risque” photos of someone other than the trooper but claimed that they were of her.
Clark-Rivest said a search of Ludwig’s computer and his communications showed that his posts appeared to be sexually motivated.
The matter came to the attention of the trooper in December 2020 when a Department of Corrections employee who was corresponding with the false persona became suspicious of some of the posts and contacted her directly.
Search warrants for the accounts led state police to Ludwig, who admitted he had created the accounts but was having trouble recalling what motivated him to do so.
Clark-Rivest said Ludwig had three previous misdemeanor convictions for disorderly conduct.