URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted he punched a fast-food employee, reportedly over bad service, has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Linzey Taylor. 36, who listed an address on Ivanhoe Way, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to aggravated battery.
He admitted that on April 17, he pushed and punched a manager at the McDonald’s, 1705 S. Philo Road, U, because his female companion had been unhappy with the service she received.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said Taylor admitted to police he went to the business to beat up the manager.
She said Taylor had previous convictions for domestic battery, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a credit card.