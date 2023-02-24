URBANA — A man who admitted he robbed a former girlfriend of an electronic tablet has been sentenced to three years of probation.
Korey Pelmore, 33, who has no permanent address, pleaded guilty to robbery before Judge Randy Rosenbaum on Thursday.
He admitted that on Aug. 21, while intoxicated, he forced his way into the home of the mother of his child on Colleen Drive, smashed her television and snatched and broke her tablet as she tried to contact her mother.
Other charges of criminal trespass and criminal damage in that case were dismissed in return for his guilty plea to the more serious charge. Also dismissed was a separate case of possession of a controlled substance.
Pelmore was ordered to get mental health and substance abuse evaluations and treatment.
In a separate case, Pelmore pleaded guilty to misdemeanor driving under the influence on Nov. 5 and was sentenced to 18 months of probation.
Court records show he had prior convictions for possession with intent to deliver cannabis and driving under suspension.