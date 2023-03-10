URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted having cocaine for sale in his home has been sentenced to three years of probation.
Cortez Wright, 41, who listed an address in the 1200 block of Providence Circle, pleaded guilty Friday to possession with intent to deliver cocaine.
He admitted to Judge Randy Rosenbaum that he had 7.4 grams of the drug in his home that members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force found in a June 17 search.
As part of his sentence, Wright was ordered to forfeit to police the $1,300 cash found in the residence.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said Wright had previous convictions for obstructing justice, possession with intent to deliver heroin and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.