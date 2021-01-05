URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted he possessed crack cocaine that he intended to sell has been sentenced to four years of probation.
Isaiah Burnett, 19, who listed an address in the 2700 block of East California Avenue, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He was also sentenced to 136 days in jail with credit for time served and ordered to get a substance abuse evaluation.
Instead of being released, Burnett will be transferred to Cook County where he is charged in a weapons case that has to be resolved.
On Oct. 29, Urbana police stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Lincoln and University avenues for an alleged traffic violation. Burnett was a passenger and because of the smell of cannabis, police had the occupants get out.
In a book bag at Burnett’s feet, police found about 8 grams of crack cocaine.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah said Burnett had juvenile adjudications for theft, burglary, aggravated battery and resisting arrest.