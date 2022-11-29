URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted having a gun with a defaced serial number has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.
In return for Adrian Rangel’s plea to that charge, other more serious charges alleging he had a stolen gun that he fired in Rantoul on Dec. 9, 2021, were dismissed.
Rangel, 22, who listed an address in the 1900 block of County Road 3000 N, pleaded guilty in October and was sentenced by Judge Randy Rosenbaum on Monday.
The facts of his case were that Rantoul police were called to the 1100 block of Falcon Drive about 10:50 a.m. that day for a shot fired into a building. However, police could find no damage or a casing.
Based on witness descriptions of a car that left the area and information obtained from a license plate reader, police found Rangel.
A search of his home turned up two pistols, one of which had its serial number scratched off, police said. Rangel had no firearm owner’s identification card or concealed carry license.
Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Reynolds recommended a three-year prison term for Rangel while his attorney, James Goldberg, sought a community-based sentence. He could have received up to five years in prison.
Rangel had no prior convictions and had served 79 days in jail following his arrest. Rosenbaum also ordered him to get a substance abuse evaluation and treatment and to perform 50 hours of public service.