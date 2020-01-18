URBANA — An Urbana man was sentenced Friday to 18 months of probation after admitting he possessed a stolen gun last month.
Veaon M. Hunt, 18, who listed an address in the 100 block of North Webber Street, pleaded guilty to that charge before Judge Tom Difanis. He was also sentenced to 22 days in jail but given credit for time served.
The charge stemmed from his arrest Dec. 27 in a car that Champaign police stopped near Prospect and Bradley avenues after receiving a tip that there was an armed person inside.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said police found a 9 mm pistol that had been stolen from Vermilion County under the front passenger seat. Hunt was a passenger and there were two other women in the car.
A video taken of Hunt and one of the females who were seated in a squad car while the vehicle search was going on revealed that Hunt told her to tell police the gun belonged to her.
Rietz said Hunt had juvenile adjudications for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated battery.
In exchange for his plea, less serious charges of possession of a weapon without a firearm owner’s identification card and aggravated unlawful use of weapons were dismissed.