URBANA — A Mississippi man who admitted inappropriately touching a child for whom he was baby-sitting has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Davarius Jones, 22, of Jackson, will also have to register as a sex offender after pleading guilty Friday before Judge Roger Webber to aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said a girl under the age of 13 revealed to a teacher in March 2021 that a man had touched her private parts sometime during the summer of 2019.
The child was interviewed by a specialist at the Children’s Advocacy Center and made statements that led to charges of predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse against Jones, who was a friend of the child’s mother and 18 at the time.
He was arrested a year ago and has been in jail ever since.
Larson told the judge that the child’s mother agreed to the sentence for Jones. He said she reported her daughter is doing well and did not want her to be subjected to a trial.
Jones was sentenced to 180 days in jail but given credit for 365 days already served and ordered to get counseling. Larson said Jones had no prior convictions.
The prosecutor dismissed the more serious Class X felony charge in return for Jones’ plea.
Jones plans to move back to Mississippi, according to Larson.