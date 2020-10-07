URBANA — A Seymour man with a history of drunken-driving convictions was sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation and six months of electronic home detention for driving with a revoked license.
Judge Ronda Holliman imposed the community-based sentence on Gregory Kerans, 49, despite the recommendation of a prosecutor that Kerans go to prison.
Kerans pleaded guilty in August to driving under revocation, admitting that on June 8, 2019, he did not have a license but drove anyway.
In return for his guilty plea, two other counts of aggravated driving under the influence were dismissed.
However, Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Reynolds tried to aggravate Kerans’ sentence by having Champaign County sheriff’s Sgt. J.R. Meeker testify about the circumstances of Kerans’ arrest.
Meeker said he was on patrol on the Monticello Road near County Road 350 E in Colfax Township about 9:40 p.m. that Saturday night when he first heard a loud motorcycle, then saw it speeding. Meeker said he clocked the motorcyclist going 99 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Meeker said Kerans pulled over and smelled strongly of alcohol, had “mumbled” speech and a “very flushed face”.
“He said he’d been drinking in Mattoon earlier in the day,” said Meeker, who asked Kerans to perform field sobriety tests, but he declined.
“He said he didn’t want to,” Meeker said, concluding that Kerans was under the influence.
Meeker also said Kerans struggled to get the kickstand on his cycle down when he got off and the deputy feared the cycle would fall over. Both rear saddle-bag lids were also open.
Meeker said that’s the only time in 25 years of patrolling and hundreds of motorcycle stops that he had ever seen that.
Defense attorney Jamie Propps called eight witnesses on Kerans’ behalf, several of whom had been with him at a charity motorcycle event in Mattoon that day and said they did not see him drink alcohol.
Two friends who rode back to Champaign County with him said rain was approaching and all of them were pushing to get home before it came down.
At least two friends testified it is not uncommon on the type of Harley-Davidson motorcycle Kerans was riding for road vibration to cause the hard-top saddle-bag lids to pop open.
Others testified about Kerans’ considerable donations to charity and the number of people he employs through his wholesale automobile business.
Reynolds recommended five years in prison for Kerans, who could have received up to six years based on his criminal history.
He noted Kerans’ four previous DUI convictions from 1989, 2004, 2005, and 2011, as well as other convictions for unlawful possession of firearm ammunition, burglary and a federal drug offense as substantial aggravation.
Propps urged the judge to consider probation and electronic home detention for her client, noting his involvement with charitable causes, the number of people he employs and the fact that his criminal history is dated.
Holliman said she did not believe Reynolds had shown by a preponderance of the evidence that Kerans was under the influence as he drove that night.
The 180 days of electronic home detention was the minimum amount of imprisonment he could have received for the offense.