URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted he robbed another man at gunpoint earlier this year has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Johnny Lucio, 19, who listed an address in the 0-100 block of Sanibel Drive, will also have to perform 30 hours of public service. He was also sentenced to 99 days in jail, with credit for time served.
Lucio pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Heidi Ladd to aggravated robbery, admitting that on June 24, he took part in robbing an Urbana man of cash, a phone and car keys at a rural intersection north of Urbana.
According to Assistant State’s Attorney Bridget Schott, the victim had arranged several days earlier via social media to buy a cellphone for $150 from a man he planned to meet at the Market Place Mall parking lot.
Once there, the driver asked the victim to follow him to the intersection of Leverett Road and County Road 1350 E. Lucio was later identified as the person the victim described as a passenger in that car who was armed with a dark-colored handgun. The driver was never identified or arrested.
The victim said the driver/seller got out of the car, lifted his shirt to show that he had a gun, then ordered the victim to turn over his belongings or be shot. The victim did so. The driver also ordered Lucio to search the victim’s pockets.
They then ordered him to walk away, and as he did, he heard shots fired. Physically uninjured, he ran and flagged down a passer-by who took him to the police station, where he identified a photo of Lucio.
Lucio initially denied being part of the holdup but eventually admitted that phone records would show he had been there.
Schott said she agreed to the guilty plea to the less serious charge because Lucio had no prior convictions and the victim was unwilling to cooperate in preparing for or testifying at trial.