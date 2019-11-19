URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted contact of a sexual nature with a minor in his apartment has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Chad Owsley, 38, who listed an address in the 1800 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, agreed to plead guilty Monday before Judge Heidi Ladd to a reduced felony charge of domestic battery with a prior domestic battery conviction.
In return for his plea, Assistant State’s Attorney Bridget Schott agreed to dismiss more serious charges of criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse against Owsley.
She said he had prior misdemeanor convictions from Champaign County and Ohio for domestic battery, driving under the influence, and negligent assault. He spent 117 days in jail.
The original charges stemmed from conduct that allegedly occurred in his apartment on July 6 with a younger female who lived in the same complex and had agreed to “hang out” with him. Those charges alleged he had sex with her against her will after having sent her what Schott called “sexually-charged text messages.”
Schott said she agreed to resolve the case with the plea to the lesser offense because the victim, who cooperated with her, was unwilling and unable to testify at trial against Owsley.