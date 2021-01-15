URBANA - A Champaign woman who pleaded guilty to battering a woman and a child has been sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to get substance abuse and mental health evaluations.
Tamyra Butler, 32, who listed an address in the 2000 block of Cynthia Drive, pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Roger Webber in two separate criminal cases to aggravated battery and battery.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman said in the aggravated battery case, Butler admitted that she attacked the Champaign woman who was caring for her children on July 2.
Hinman said Butler arrived at the woman’s home and became upset when the woman took too long to answer the door for Butler.
Butler punched the woman in the face, breaking bones, and hit her in the back of the head with a glass lamp, causing bleeding on her brain, Hinman said.
In the other case, Butler admitted that on Sept. 22 she grabbed a 5-year-old child by the neck and threw her against a wall because she was upset that the child had shared information about Butler’s behavior toward another child with an adult.
Hinman said Butler had previous convictions for possession with intent to deliver Ecstasy, battery and disorderly conduct.