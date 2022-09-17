URBANA — A Champaign woman who admitted she battered a woman on a Champaign street in June has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Judge Roger Webber also sentenced Desiray Burden, 19, who listed an address in the 2500 block of West Springfield Avenue, to 60 days in jail but agreed to wait until October to impose the jail time to give Burden a chance to prove she can succeed at the community-based sentence.
She admitted in a recent court hearing to Webber that on June 27, she punched a woman who was walking in the 2100 block of West White Street in the face, wrestled her to the ground and threw the woman’s cellphone, breaking it.
The fight was apparently over a man in whom both women had a love interest, a Champaign police report said.
In exchange, a prosecutor dismissed more serious aggravated battery charges alleging that Burden bit one police officer and kicked another in the chest as they responded to the attack.
The prosecutor also withdrew a petition to revoke the probation that Burden was serving for criminal damage to property stemming from a conviction she received earlier this year.
Burden was also ordered to enroll in partner abuse counseling.