URBANA — A Champaign woman who admitted she was drunk when she drove in a secure area of Willard Airport in Savoy on New Year’s Day has been sentenced to two years of probation.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum will formally impose that sentence on Heidi Burns, 37, whose last known address was in the 2000 block of Moreland Boulevard, after she completes a DUI evaluation.
Burns pleaded guilty Thursday before Rosenbaum to misdemeanor DUI in connection with a drunken driving incident that took place about 2 a.m. on Jan. 1.
University of Illinois police said members of the crash-rescue service at the airport saw a car on the airport apron ramming a gate near the terminal to try to get out of the locked area around the runways and taxiways.
A few minutes later, an officer on his way to the airport saw a car matching that description headed north on U.S. 45 with its hazard lights on and stopped it.
Burns was driving and smelled of alcohol. The officer found open alcohol in her car.
In exchange for her guilty plea to the DUI, Assistant State’s Attorney Tim Sullivan dismissed other charges of possession of a controlled substance alleging Burns had three tablets of Ecstasy and criminal damage to government property for damage to the airport gate.
Sullivan told Rosenbaum that Burns had a prior DUI conviction from Macon County 14 years ago and another for driving under revocation.
As part of her sentence, she was also ordered to get a mental health evaluation, attend a victim impact panel, and perform 240 hours of public service.