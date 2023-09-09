URBANA — An Urbana woman who admitted she shot a man outside Market Place Mall last year has been sentenced to four years of probation.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum imposed the sentence Thursday on Diamond Mitchell, 23, who pleaded guilty in June to aggravated discharge of a firearm for the Feb. 12. 2022, incident.
Champaign police were called to the food court at the mall, where they found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.
They learned that Mitchell and that man got into a dispute over a pair of shoes at a store that spilled over to another store where the victim punched Mitchell because she got close to him. Mitchell then followed the teen out of the store and the mall, planning to get his license plate number. When she saw him appear to be getting something out of his pocket, she shot him in the parking lot outside the food court.
Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reynolds argued for a 10-year prison sentence for Mitchell, the amount that another attorney who handled the plea agreed to recommend.
To support his request, Reynolds presented Rosenbaum with evidence from two other felony aggravated battery cases that Mitchell had been charged with in 2022.
In one, she was accused of battering two people in Urbana in September and in the other from February, she was accused of spitting on an Urbana Steak ‘N Shake employee because she was unhappy with the way her order was handled, Reynolds said.
Both of those cases were dismissed as part of her negotiated plea agreement.
Reynolds argued that Mitchell’s decision to shoot a gun in a mall parking lot during business hours threatened serious harm to others and that a strong sentence was needed to deter others who would bring a gun, even one legally owned, into a “no-carry” zone.
Mitchell’s attorney, Jamie Propps of Champaign, argued that Mitchell deserved a chance at probation, given the circumstances of the crime and the fact that she had only a single misdemeanor theft conviction in her past.
"My client was battered by a complete stranger who had also threatened to shoot her. She had a valid FOID card and a valid conceal and carry license. She made a terrible choice when she followed him to the parking lot but she believed he was reaching for a weapon once outside and she fired one round in self defense,” Propps said.