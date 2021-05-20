URBANA — A Champaign woman who admitted she stabbed another woman outside an apartment complex last summer has been sentenced to 22 months of probation.
Laura “Peb” Manning, 44, who listed an address in the 1100 block of Mimosa Drive, pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated battery before Judge Randy Rosenbaum.
She admitted that on June 27, 2020, she stabbed a woman in the back with a knife during a brawl outside in the 1200 block of Providence Circle in Champaign.
Assistant State’s Attorney Tom Bucher told the judge that the victim saw a group of people attacking her friend about 3:10 a.m. that Saturday and tried to intervene. She was also attacked and ended up receiving several cuts to her back that required medical treatment.
As part of her probation, Manning was ordered to complete anger management counseling. The state also agreed it would not take steps to revoke the probation Manning was serving in a 2019 case for aggravated unlawful use of weapons.
Bucher said Manning had other previous convictions for battery, aggravated battery, domestic battery and possession of a controlled substance.