URBANA - A Champaign woman who had a gun with a scratched off serial number has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Sasha Shields, 32, who listed an address in the 2000 block of Greendale Drive, had pleaded guilty to that offense in May, admitting that on July 11, 2020, she was with a man in a vehicle who had cannabis for sale.
When police stopped the vehicle in Urbana because they had a tip about Deandre Bissic, 26, of Champaign, being in a car with cannabis, Shields was driving. Bissic got out of the car and ran but Shields did as she was told.
Police found a gun with its serial number scratched off between the driver’s seat and the center console. She admitted the gun belonged to her.
Arguing for a two-year prison term Wednesday, Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink asked why Shields, who has been gainfully employed, was hanging out with a drug dealer while armed.
“Given the epidemic of gun violence, it’s almost unfathomable that this defendant would believe having a firearm is even appropriate,” Alferink said.
Shields’ attorney, Jamie Propps of Champaign, countered that none of her client’s prior convictions (possession of controlled substance, forgery, disorderly conduct and traffic offenses) were for crimes of violence.
She argued that Shields had a difficult childhood, having been taken from her mother at age 2 and abused by her father. Propps said Shields had 10 different foster placements before being adopted and has abused drugs much of her life.
Propps said Shields graduated high school and continues to attend Parkland College, that she never brandished the gun, and that she cooperated with police when stopped.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum observed that Shields “may have had the gun because you’re around the wrong people. Don’t go around the wrong people who are going to bring you down.”
In return for Shields’ plea, a more serious charge of armed violence was dismissed.
Bissic was sentenced in October to six years in prison for possession of methamphetamine.