URBANA — A Champaign man who said he needed a gun for protection after being shot was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation.
Deshawn Campbell, 20, who listed an address in the 1400 block of Hollycrest, had pleaded guilty a month ago to possession of a stolen weapon, admitting that on March 7 he had gun on him when he was in a car stopped by Champaign County sheriff’s deputies.
About 1:15 p.m. that day, deputies saw the driver of the car commit traffic violations at High Cross and Curtis Road in Urbana and attempted to stop the car. However, it kept going for eight miles to Sidney with the deputies in pursuit.
There, Campbell and his girlfriend, Abigail Johnson, 20, got out of the car and started toward the house, ignoring deputies’ commands to stop.
As deputies tried to detain Campbell, Johnson tried to get between them and hit one of them in the back.
A search of Campbell turned up a loaded handgun in his pocket. Campbell told deputies he carried it for protection because he had been shot in the back of the head in December. Johnson admitted she didn’t stop the car for deputies because she knew Campbell had the gun.
At his sentencing Wednesday, Campbell’s attorney, Ed Piraino, presented evidence that Campbell is now working full-time at a good job, that he and Johnson are expecting a child, and that he has supportive parents.
Webber asked Campbell if, when he was shot, he knew or saw the person who shot him from behind. Campbell said he did not, moving Webber to comment that a gun for protection under such circumstances wouldn’t help much.
With no previous convictions, Webber agreed to give Campbell an opportunity at a community-based sentence.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum had dismissed other charges of aggravated unlawful use of weapons and resisting a peace officer against Campbell.
Johnson pleaded guilty in May to battery for hitting the deputy and was sentenced to two years of conditional discharge.