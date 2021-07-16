URBANA - A homeless man who admitted he broke into a vehicle in downtown Champaign in May has been sentenced to four years of probation.
Kavoscea Simmons, 26, was also ordered to spend 64 days in jail but given credit for time served.
He pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Roger Webber to burglary, admitting that on May 14, he broke the window of a woman’s sport utility vehicle that was parked near the Illinois Terminal on East University Avenue, reached in and stole items.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum told the judge that Simmons had a previous conviction for burglary.