URBANA -- A Champaign man who had pleaded guilty to having cannabis for sale more than two years ago has been sentenced to probation.
Champaign County Judge Roger Webber also ordered Joshua Butts, 28, whose last known address was on Scottsdale Drive, to spend 120 days in the county jail. He was given credit for two days already served.
Butts pleaded guilty in August to possession with intent to deliver between 500 and 2,000 grams of cannabis, admitting that he had cannabis for sale on March 30, 2018.
To aggravate Butts’ sentence, Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson had Champaign police detective Cully Schweska testify about more than 2,000 grams of cannabis, two guns, ammunition and about $28,000 that members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force found in court-authorized searches of homes on Ginger Bend and West University Avenue in Champaign on March 30 that were linked to Butts.
Butts’ attorney, Alfred Ivy, had Butts’ girlfriend and the mother of his two children, including a newborn, testify that the family relies on him for support.
Despite Larson’s request for a prison sentence, Webber sentenced Butts to the jail term, 30 months of probation and 100 hours of public service.
Larson had dismissed other felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of weapons when Butts pleaded guilty.
Court records show Butts had a prior conviction for possession with intent to deliver 10 to 30 grams of cannabis in 2015, stemming from a 2013 arrest, and misdemeanor convictions for use of a blackjack or knife, driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia.