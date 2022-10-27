URBANA — A Champaign man who was driving under the influence at the time of a car crash that left his best friend a quadriplegic was sentenced Thursday to 60 days in jail and 30 months of probation.
In sentencing Ali Fadl-Alla, Judge Adam Dill said in all his years of practice as a prosecutor, defense attorney and judge, he had never seen the kind of support that Fadl-Alla had received from both his own family and the victim’s, who pleaded for leniency in his sentence.
The 23-year-old University of Illinois graduate who plans to go to medical school pleaded guilty in September to aggravated driving under the influence, admitting that he drove on June 12, 2021, while his blood-alcohol concentration was 0.15 percent, and got into a crash that resulted in his longtime friend’s grave injuries.
According to police reports and testimony from Fadl-Alla at his sentencing hearing, he and his friend were leaving a campus bar about 1:40 a.m. that Saturday, where Fadl-Alla had been beaten by a group of people outside the bar.
Fadl-Alla said the scrum stemmed from him looking for the person who ripped a necklace with sentimental value from the neck of his friend. As word spread through the bar that Fadl-Alla was looking for that person, a group surrounded him and hit and kicked him until he lost consciousness.
When he came to, his friend was there and they abandoned their plans to leave Fadl-Alla’s car on a city street overnight and instead got in it and left.
He was driving west on Green Street near the intersection with Westlawn Avenue when he crashed into a tree in the front yard of a house on the east side of Westlawn.
His friend’s neck was broken and his life forever changed. Fadl-Alla received minor injuries from the crash.
Assistant State’s Attorney Regan Radtke asked the judge to sentence Fadl-Alla to five years in prison, the amount she agreed to recommend when he pleaded guilty. Because of the grave injury to the friend, Fadl-Alla could have received up to 12 years behind bars.
Urbana attorney Tony Bruno sought a sentence of probation for his client, arguing that Fadl-Alla had taken responsibility for his criminal conduct, had no prior convictions, was remorseful and most importantly, because the victim didn’t want Fadl-Alla to be further punished.
Bruno presented Dill with seven letters of support from the victim’s family and prominent members of the local Muslim community who know both families. They called Fadl-Alla’s family hard-working and generous, active members of the local mosque.
But the letter that undoubtedly moved Dill the most came from the victim, who was listening to his friend’s sentencing hearing via Zoom from a rehabilitation center in Nebraska.
“Ali has been a diligent, disciplined and loyal friend/brother since the day I met him,” wrote the 21-year-old victim, who has known Fadl-Alla for 15 years.
“Despite my injury, he has still been the closest and most communicable person I keep contact with to this day and I wish for that to continue for years to come,” he said. “I do not want an incident that occurred based on the premonition of two young men to have another night out to cause a lifetime of suffering for either of us …”
Bruno said Fadl-Alla has been working at a cancer care center in Decatur.
He was taken into custody immediately and will have to serve the entire 60 days in jail because the victim was injured. He will also have to get counseling and perform 400 hours of public service. No restitution was ordered.
Before he was handcuffed and taken from the courtroom, Dill said to Fadl-Alla: “I am extremely impressed with the way you have handled the situation and the way your families have come up to support you.”