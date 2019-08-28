URBANA — A Penfield man who admitted he had sex with a teen has been sentenced to four years of probation and six months in jail.
On Monday, Judge Roger Webber confirmed the sentence that was imposed conditionally in July on Harrington Matherne III, 22, after he pleaded guilty to a single count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse for having sex with the girl some time between Nov. 23 and Dec. 30, 2018.
Rantoul police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said in January when Matherne was arrested that the victim was a teen whose mother became aware of contact between her and Matherne and reported it to police. Although there was no force used, the girl was not old enough to legally consent to sex with an adult.
Matherne was a guest in the girl’s home when the sex was going on.
Matherne was also ordered to get sex offender treatment.