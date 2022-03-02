URBANA — A woman who admitted damaging her ex-boyfriend’s property in his apartment a week ago has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Desiray Burden, 19, who listed her address as homeless, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Roger Webber to criminal damage to property over $500.
The felony charge stemmed from Burden’s arrest Feb. 20 for trashing property inside the man’s apartment in the 2400 block of North Neil Street.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said the man, who has a child in common with Burden, returned home that day and found his clothing, appliances and electronics all heavily damaged. Burden was present and they got into a brief struggle, during which his arm was cut with a broken piece of pottery.
Charges of domestic battery stemming from that and a more serious charge of residential burglary were dismissed in return for Burden’s plea. A second case of criminal damage to property alleging she slashed the same man’s tires in May was also dismissed.
As part of her sentence, she was ordered to make restitution of about $2,500, have no contact with the man without the permission of her probation officer and spend 100 days in the county jail. However, the attorneys agreed that she will not have to serve the jail sentence if she abides by the other conditions of her probation.
Fletcher said Burden had no previous convictions.
She's due back in court April 27 for Webber to see how she is progressing on probation.