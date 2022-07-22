URBANA — A Champaign man who persuaded a judge he is a different person than the one who was smoking cannabis daily and selling it a year ago has been sentenced to probation.
Eugene Stevenson Jr., 25, pleaded guilty in June to possession with intent to deliver cannabis for having about 6 pounds of it in an Urbana apartment he was sharing with a girlfriend on June 12, 2021.
Stevenson faced up to 15 years in prison for the Class 1 felony - the state asked for 10 - but Judge Randy Rosenbaum sentenced him to four years of probation and 90 days in jail to be held in remission. If Stevenson falters on probation, Rosenbaum can sentence him to any or all of the jail time.
Stevenson testified Thursday that the cannabis habit he picked up at age 15 prompted him to drop out of high school, smoke daily and suffer from depression.
“I liked the feeling of being high,” he said, adding that it became so expensive to support his habit that he began selling cannabis.
A tip to the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force resulted in the arrest of Stevenson and his girlfriend, who is now also serving a sentence of probation. Besides the cannabis found in their apartment, police also found a loaded handgun inside a toilet tank.
Stevenson maintained he did not know it was in the apartment that they had subleased only about a week before but he told detectives the gun was his so that his girlfriend would not be charged with possessing it.
A more serious charge of cannabis trafficking and another charge of possession of a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card were dismissed in return for his plea.
“I am as focused as I’ve ever been,” Stevenson told Rosenbaum of his current state.
His mother testified that Stevenson’s arrest was a “blessing in disguise for us” because the threat of a prison sentence has motivated her son to straighten up and get help.
“He has changed tremendously. Had he not got in trouble, he could have ended up gone,” said Annie Brown.
Questioned by his attorney Ed Piraino, Stevenson said he has been through drug counseling, continues to work that program, has completed his GED, started classes this summer at Parkland College, is enrolled for the fall, works now at a job with benefits to support his now-fiance and their child, and has cut ties with old friends who also smoked cannabis to excess.
He told Rosenbaum he wants to get into the music industry and return to playing the trumpet and saxophone.
“I know I made mistakes. I’m focused and happy with my life,” he said.
Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Reynolds argued for 10 years in prison saying he didn’t find Stevenson’s explanation about the gun to be credible nor did he believe Stevenson’s claim that he had bought the cannabis in Chicago when it had California stamps on it.
“His conduct didn’t cause harm but it did threaten it,” the prosecutor said.
Piraino argued passionately for a community-based sentence for Stevenson.
“This kid cooperated from day one,” Piraino said. “He admits he was addicted and smoked too much. He’s already done stuff: gone to school and work knowing he can go to prison. That is not a career criminal. Ninety percent of my criminal defendants could not do what he has done.”
“The kid deserves a chance based on what he’s (accomplished). He just needs a little help. He can learn more by going to treatment, work and supporting his family. That’s how you break this cycle,” Piraino said.
Rosenbaum said he was concerned that Stevenson had a gun in 2018, which resulted in a misdemeanor conviction for which he received conditional discharge.
“He and his fiance got into this mess together and they are trying to get out of it together,” said Rosenbaum.
Turning his attention to Stevenson, the judge said, “Playing a musical instrument is a safe career. Nobody shoots the saxophonist or the trumpeter. But if you sell bad drugs, you are dead.”
As part of his probation, the judge ordered Stevenson not to drink alcohol or use cannabis, to forfeit the gun to police, and to keep working and going to school.
He told Stevenson to be back in court Dec. 7 to see how he is progressing and if the jail time is needed.