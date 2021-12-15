URBANA — An Urbana woman who admitted she struck a dog in her yard earlier this year has been sentenced to a year of probation.
Sophia N. Cooper, 37, who listed an address in the 800 block of Hawthorne Drive, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Matt Lee to a single count of animal cruelty, a misdemeanor.
She admitted that on Sept. 6, she repeatedly struck and kicked a pit bull in a yard as her children watched.
Two other counts alleging mistreatment of the same dog on a different day were dismissed in return for her guilty plea.