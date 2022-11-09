URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted battering his estranged wife has been sentenced to three years of probation.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum on Monday also sentenced Wildon Dillard, 51, whose last known address was in the 2400 block of North Neil Street, to serve 211 days in jail, which he already has.
Dillard pleaded guilty in late September to aggravated domestic battery, admitting that he punched the woman in the face and tried to choke her in the Champaign home where she was living on April 11 following their separation.
Other more serious charges of home invasion alleging he entered the house without permission and kicked in a door to her bedroom were dismissed as part of his plea.
Court records show Dillard had other past convictions for theft, drugs, aggravated battery and driving under suspension.
Rosenbaum also ordered Dillard to have no contact with the victim, get mental health, drug and alcohol evaluations and enroll in a partner abuse program.