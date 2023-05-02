URBANA — An Urbana man whose apparent first foray into crime involved holding up two people with a BB gun has been sentenced to probation and ordered to repay his victims.
Ra-Juan Williams, 23, who last lived in the 800 block of East Oakland Avenue, told Judge Roger Webber Tuesday he was aware he had hurt his victims, his family and his own future by his rash decision on Oct. 13 to obtain rent money by robbing two men at different times on Oct. 13 with a BB gun.
Williams asked for forgiveness from his victims and said he wanted to get back to work and go to college to better himself.
He had pleaded guilty in March to one count of aggravated robbery for one of the two holdups that occurred at the Town and Country apartment complex that day. Both victims came there in response to an online ad purporting to sell an iPhone 12.
Williams admitted taking $300 from one victim while armed with the BB gun. In return, the other count alleging he robbed a second victim of $1,300 was dismissed.
However, Webber ordered Williams to repay the full $1,600 to both men during his 18 months of probation and suggested he not use the bond money put by family members for that purpose.
Webber said he was impressed that Williams wrote out his statement of allocution, which suggested he had given thought to what he wanted the judge to hear.
The judge said he was “extremely confused” by the anomaly presented by the person described by his mother and grandmother as a good child with no problems in school or with drugs or alcohol versus the employed person who would threaten people with a gun to get rent money.
“If either of those people were armed, you would probably be dead,” Webber told Williams.
Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark-Rivest acknowledged there was more good than bad in Williams’ past to lessen his sentence but said she was troubled that Williams had obtained a firearm owner’s identification card not long before the crime.
In addition to the restitution, Webber ordered him to keep his job and perform 100 hours of public service.