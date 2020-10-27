URBANA - Two more women involved in looting at Champaign businesses that occurred earlier this year in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis have pleaded guilty.
Trestina Turner, 20, who listed an address in the 1700 block of West John Street, Champaign, pleaded guilty to burglary for going into Gordmans, 1901 N. Market St., C, on June 1, intending to steal.
She was sentenced to two years of second-chance probation and 30 hours of public service, meaning she’ll have no record of a conviction if she successfully completes her sentence.
Assistant State’s Attorney Alex Boyd agreed to dismiss two other counts of burglary alleging Turner stole from Circle K, 2315 W. Springfield Ave., and U Top Fashion and Beauty, 802 Bloomington Road, on that same day.
Boyd said items stolen from those places were found in her apartment. She had no previous convictions.
Also pleading guilty Tuesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum was Iesha Washington, 32, who listed an address on Leichner Drive in Champaign. She pleaded guilty to burglary, admitting that she went in the Circle K, 1503 N. Neil St., intending to steal, on May 31.
Champaign police observed the glass in the locked door had been smashed and found Washington inside. She told them she was there for a Polar pop but police found five unopened packs of Newport cigarettes on her.
Washington was sentenced to a year of regular probation and 25 hours of public service. Boyd said she had three prior theft convictions and another for obstructing justice.
About three dozen people were charged with burglary in the wake of riots and looting that took place in and around Market Place Mall, North Prospect Avenue and a few other areas of Champaign and Urbana.