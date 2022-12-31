DANVILLE — A investigation continues into a fatal fire in the 800 block of North Vermilion Street on Friday night.
Danville Fire Chief Aaron Marcott said firefighters responded to a report of heavy, black smoke coming from a building at 805 N. Vermilion St. around 6 p.m. Marcott said firefighters were hampered by smoke and the large amount of inventory inside the building.
As the fire extended into the roof area, firefighters were called out of building until a ladder truck could get the fire in the roof area under control. Firefighters then re-entered the building and located the victim, Marcott said.
The victim’s name has yet to be released pending notification of family.
Early property damage estimates were placed at $30,000 to the structure and $10,000 to the contents.
Crews remained on scene until 10:42 pm. A dog at the scene was turned over to Vermilion County Animal Control. A second dog remains unaccounted for.
The Danville Fire Department is investigating the fire. The State Fire Marshal and the Vermilion County Coroner’s Office were called in to assist with the investigation.
Cause of fire has yet to be determined.