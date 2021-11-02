MONTICELLO — A decision on a temporary restraining order sought by a DeLand-Weldon teacher who is fighting COVID-19-related mandates in that school district has been put off at least another week.
A procedural issue concerning the addition of three state agencies to the complaint prompted Piatt County Judge Dana Rhoades to continue Tuesday’s hearing in Monticello to Nov. 10.
Janelle Hermann filed for an injunction on Sept. 24, followed by a request for temporary restraining order, asking a court to ban DeLand-Weldon schools from mandating mask-wearing for students and staff, COVID-19 vaccines for staff, and weekly COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated staff.
The school district later asked Hermann to add the Illinois Department of Public Health, Governor J.B. Pritzker, and the Illinois State Board of Education to the complaint, since the mandates are state-issued.
Both sides agreed to do so but school district attorney Susan Nicholas of Champaign said the Illinois Attorney General’s office was not willing to sign off on receipt until the amendment was approved in court. An email was also sent to both parties Tuesday morning stating state agencies would not be represented at the Piatt County hearing, attributing it in part to a heavy caseload.
The amended complaint was formally added at Tuesday’s hearing.
“It’s procedural,” Nicholas said of the eight-day continuance.
Hermann’s attorney, Bethany Hager of Danville, said she was “disappointed to see the attorney general play games.”
“Mrs. Hermann has been waiting a month,” Hager said.
The complaint not only seeks to lift the mandates on Hermann, but “all other persons similarly situated.”
Hermann told the school board last month she did not want to take the vaccine for fear of having an adverse immune response, noting she had experienced immune system issues after having two miscarriages in three years.
The school board has stated it has little choice but to follow the state mandates, noting that not doing so could risk state accreditation and funding.