URBANA — The procession for a Champaign police officer killed in the line of duty will begin at 1 p.m. today in Urbana.
Champaign police announced details of the route late Thursday morning, a day after Officer Christopher Oberheim was killed while responding to a call in Champaign.
"He will depart the Coroner’s Office, 202 Art Bartell Rd, Urbana, and law enforcement will escort him as he departs our community to Decatur," police said.
"Additional first responder personnel will position themselves along the route, and the Police Department encourages anyone wishing to pay their respects to line the streets to honor our fallen hero. The route will pass by the Champaign Police Department."
The scheduled route, beginning at 202 Art Bartell Road, Urbana:
— Westbound on Main Street.
— Northbound on Vine Street.
— Westbound on University Avenue all the way to Randolph Street.
— Northbound on Randolph.
— Westbound on Church Street all the way to Interstate 72.
— South on Interstate 57 to Monticello Road.
— Westbound on Monticello Road through Monticello to Interstate 72.
— Interstate 72 to the Graceland-Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2901 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur.