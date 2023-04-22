DANVILLE — More than 500 students at six schools in Vermilion County are set to lose access to an after-school and summer enrichment program in the next school year, due to a funding cut.
Project Success of Vermilion County was informed by the Illinois Department of Education on April 10 that its 21st Century Community Learning Center grant funding for six of the 18 schools it serves won’t be available after Aug. 31.
“We recognize the late timing of this communication and ISBE’s error in not appropriately forecasting grant funding,” said a letter from the state board to Project Success of Vermilion County Associate Director Kimberly David.
The six impacted schools include Oakwood Grade School, Oakwood Junior High School, Oakwood High School, Judith Giacoma Elementary School in Westville and two Georgetown schools, Pine Crest Elementary and Mary Miller Junior High.
About 40 percent of the over 1,300 children and teens served by Project Success in Vermilion County are at the six impacted schools.
The program provides after-school and summer enrichment through homework help, tutoring, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) programs, social and emotional learning, mental-health support, credit recovery (for high school students), field trips and family programming, David said.
Project Success serves some of Vermilion County’s most vulnerable students who are academically low-performing and in higher poverty areas. About one-quarter of participating students are Black, eight percent are Latinx and 22 percent have special needs or disabilities, according to the organization.
David said it has tracked its impact on the students served and found more than 80 percent of students improve their reading and math grades, 70 percent improve their classroom behavior and 72 percent improve their homework completion.
“We know these programs are working and making a difference in kids’ lives,” David said.
Beyond that, she said, students involved in the programs build bonds with the program staff members, many of whom are teachers and other school staff members working for the organization part time outside school hours.
Parents of students served by the organization were notified in an April 17 communication.
“We’ve had parents who just don’t know what they’re going to do with their students, especially after COVID, there’s so much learning loss,” David said.
And while the program is much more than after-school care, she said, “it also helps out working parents for after school.”
Some students don’t fit in anywhere else, for example, they don’t participate in sports or various other school activities, David said.
“A lot of students just consider it a safe space to be,” she said.
The 21st Century Community Learning Center grants come from federal dollars that are administered by the state.
The six schools on track to be eliminated from the program in Vermilion County are being impacted by a $12 million funding deficit in Illinois, and it remains unknown how another $15 million deficit for another cohort of schools will be impacted after Aug. 31, 2024, David said.
For now, she and other program leaders are trying to get the word out and are talking to legislators, asking that the $12 million deficit be remedied for the coming year.
Parents and other community members who want to help are encouraged to contact their legislators. A link to email legislators is available at bit.ly/3L0Yn1u.