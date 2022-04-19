URBANA — Elise Colgrove’s senior prom is this Saturday, as it turns out. She just learned yesterday.
“It really snuck up on me, obviously,” said Colgrove, an Urbana High senior. “I kind of forgot prom existed.”
Chalk it up to the pandemic’s distortion of time, and having more pressing things to worry about over the last couple years.
Regardless, Colgrove is intent on getting her ticket today and putting an outfit together by the deadline. She’ll wear her mask, because “things aren’t totally back to whatever normal is yet,” she said.
“I’m just planning on having as much as fun as possible with my friends, and having this classic high school experience under my belt,” she said.
Prom season is officially back for the embattled class of 2022, who saw in-person school slip away when COVID-19 arrived, then endured more than two years’ worth of adaptations in and out of the classroom.
Urbana’s prom will be one of the first to be hosted locally, in the City View Banquet Room at the top of the Illinois Terminal this weekend.
At this point, most dresses are bought and dates are matched. For some seniors, this dance represents one last glimmer of semi-normalcy to cap off a strange, stressful four years.
Heritage senior Konnor Pearman has his group of friends, pre-prom plans, light gray suit and bright blue tie all ready to go for this Friday’s dance.
It’ll be a brand-new experience for him — last year, Heritage prom attendees had to maintain social distance, have their temperatures checked at the door and wear masks to enter.
“I feel it’s going to be a little weird and different with the restrictions down, but at the same time I hope everyone can have fun with it, and go back to the real normal we all were used to,” Pearman said.
Once again, Heritage’s prom will be held at The Mill of Sugar Grove, a Chrisman wedding venue that stepped up to host last year when the school couldn’t find a place in Champaign County.
The Mill’s owner, Jacob Roskovensky, has a couple more schools lined up for prom at his venue — Paris High School this year and Indiana’s South Vermillion next year.
“I think it’s a great opportunity to give the kids something to do, and venture out of their regular places,” he said. “Plus, it’s a nice supplement to the wedding industry, which usually peaks in September and October.”
On the fashion end, prom season peaks from January through March, said Michelle’s Bridal & Tuxedo’s Kate Moore, the store’s “prom manager.” April is typically reserved for the last-minute shoppers.
Once again, business is fast-paced, so staff try to keep the operation as organized as possible. Using QR codes, the store keeps track of the dresses sold to each high school’s customer list, to make sure no two students show up with the identical clothing or coloration.
“For a lot of seniors, this is their first prom ever and their last prom ever, and it’s made them want to get an extravagant dress since they didn’t get the opportunity last year,” she said.
Champaign Centennial and Central, Urbana High and St. Thomas More were a few area schools that didn’t hold proms last year because of pandemic limitations. All of them have dates set for this semester.
Danville opted to host one last year, with limited attendance. The school had only recently gone back to in-person learning, senior Rebecca Feuerborn remembered, and she thinks people were “still too nervous” to see all their classmates in the flesh after such a long time.
This year, though, they’re going all out. Feuerborn, as student council president, helped select the venue: the Vermilion County Fairgrounds.
On May 7, the location’s barn will be adorned with purple flowers, moss and “fairy lights” as upperclassmen experience the “Enchanted Forest” theme.
By Feuerborn’s estimation, her classmates are excited. Perhaps it’ll be the magical sendoff they’ve been waiting for.
“It’s been such a hard time having everything close down,” Feuerborn said.
“I feel like we finally get to one normal thing in high school.”