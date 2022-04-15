CHAMPAIGN — Need a prom dress and can’t afford one?
Free prom dresses will be given away from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at 1422 S. Neil St., C, across from Hilton Garden Inn.
Anyone planning to go to any local prom, including the Uniting Pride Center of Champaign County’s “Queer Prom” is welcome to come and get a dress, according to Mike Ingram, former Champaign County recorder of deeds and the event organizer.
Donations of dresses, shoes and accessories were still being accepted through 9 p.m. Friday at Farren’s Pub & Eatery, 117 N Walnut St., C and from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the event space.
Donated items should be in good repair and clean, and also can be dropped off at the event Saturday, according to Ingram.
Christine Windelborn of Starshine Finds has helped coordinate the event and her boutique donated dozens of items while R Rentals offered the location, according to Ingram.