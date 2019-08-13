CHAMPAIGN — Two area health providers are receiving federal funding to help them expand their behavioral-health services.
Champaign-based Promise Healthcare, the parent organization of Frances Nelson Health Center and SmileHealthy dental services, is receiving $167,000, and Gibson Area Hospital and Health Services in Gibson City is being awarded $1 million.
Promise Healthcare will be looking to add more providers and serve more patients, according to Executive Director Nancy Greenwalt.
“Our focus will be on mental-health counseling and early intervention for substance-use disorders,” she said.
Promise Healthcare is sharing in millions of dollars going to community health centers through the Health Resources and Services Administration Integrated Behavioral Health Services program.
The funding for Gibson Area Hospital and Health Services is being awarded through the agency’s Rural Communities Opioid Response Program.
Funding coming to central Illinois providers was announced Tuesday by U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth.
“This funding is critical for community health centers across Illinois and will help provide necessary affordable care to thousands of families while also helping to stem the opioid crisis,” Duckworth said.