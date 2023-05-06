Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Windy with isolated thunderstorms this evening - storms becoming more widespread overnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Windy with isolated thunderstorms this evening - storms becoming more widespread overnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%.