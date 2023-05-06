URBANA — A Champaign County prosecutor on Friday dismissed a serious gun charge against a Champaign man.
Andre Washington, 42, whose last known address was on North State Street, had been charged with being an armed habitual criminal for allegedly possessing a loaded 9 mm handgun during a domestic dispute that happened in Urbana on June 11, 2021.
Based on multiple previous convictions, Washington qualified to be charged with the Class X felony, was arrested for that in August 2022, and had been in jail ever since.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said as the investigation progressed and he prepared for trial, he was not confident that he could prove beyond a reasonable doubt the circumstances surrounding Washington's possession of the gun.